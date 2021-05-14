La Crosse ends local mask order in accordance with new CDC guidelines for vaccinated persons

Under the most recent update, those who are two weeks out from completing the COVID-19 vaccine series -- two doses for Pfizer or Moderna, or one for Johnson and Johnson -- can stop wearing a mask and physical distancing in any indoor or outdoor setting, except in healthcare settings, transportation hubs, or while taking public transit such as planes or buses. Individuals must also adhere to any requirements given by the specific entity or local government.

Both Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System, in accordance, will continue to have staff, patients and visitors mask while on hospital or clinic premises. As youth under 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination, K-12 schools are still instructed by the DHS to have staff and students mask and distance.

Fully vaccinated persons no longer need to be tested prior to travel or self quarantine upon return, unless required by the destination. Inoculated persons considered close contacts to infected individuals may also skip quarantine, so long as they are asymptomatic, and can skip testing following a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter.