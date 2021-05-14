La Crosse ends local mask order in accordance with new CDC guidelines for vaccinated persons

The CDC Wednesday announced fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to mask or distance in most settings, guidance the DHS and La Crosse County Health Department have adopted.
The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative stated it was ending local Health Advisory #2, which advised face coverings in public, enclosed spaces, noting "studies have shown that the vaccines are more than 90% effective in real-world settings in preventing mild and severe disease, hospitalization, and death."
Infectious disease expert Dr. Todd Kowalski of Gundersen Health System calls the change in policy "welcome news" and "a direct reflection of how well the vaccines work to prevent transmission, protect us from disease and make our community a safer place to be."
"It is an encouragement to all those who have gotten the vaccine...and for all those who haven't been vaccinated, take advantage of the opportunity because not only can we appreciate the freedoms of today of not wearing a mask but ensure they continue into the summer and fall," Kowalski says.
As individuals aren't required to prove they are vaccinated, Kowalski says it will be a matter of honesty and courtesy in following the guidelines pertaining to them. Unvaccinated persons are still asked to mask and distance in public.
"Throughout the pandemic we've relied on people to be good stewards of our community's health. This is no different," Kowalski says, noting that individuals should take into account their own personal risk level when deciding where to go and whether they want to continue masking. The CDC encourages immunocompromised persons to talk to their healthcare provider regarding personal protective measures.
Some local entities had not yet changed their masking rules as of mid-day Friday, with a representative for the La Crosse YMCA stating the organization was "not changing our policy yet but are considering it. We will contact the local health department and other YMCAs and make our decision."
The People's Food Co-op as of Friday morning told the Tribune they had not changed their masking requirement. Ranison Ice Cream and Candy owner Dave Edwards said the business was currently still having employees wear face coverings and encouraged customers to do so, but would not turn away patrons who elect not to mask.
The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative stated, "We support businesses who continue to require anyone who enters their premises to wear a mask."
