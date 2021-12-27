La Crosse expected to get more snow

A little more than 24 hours after three inches of snow fell in La Crosse, city residents can anticipate another snowy day Tuesday.

The National Weather Service Monday afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for La Crosse County and the surrounding areas from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

La Crosse is expected to receive two to four inches of snow with areas north and east of La Crosse forecast to get three to five inches. The advisory says the storm could also bring periods of freezing drizzle.

The snow is expected to start shortly after sunrise and last until around sunset.

After a slow start to the snow season, Tuesday's snowfall should push La Crosse to near average for December. The La Crosse Municipal Airport has recorded 8.7 inches of December snowfall through Monday, and the city averages 10.9 inches of snow during the month.

The recent snowfall hasn't been enough to open area snowmobile trails. Only five northern Wisconsin counties — Burnett, Vilas, Forest, Oconto and Marinette — reported any snowmobile trails open Monday.

Cross country skiers aren't faring any better. Trails at Perrot, Wyalusing, Buckhorn and Wildcat Mountain state parks and Black River State Forest are either bare or have insufficient snow for grooming.

After Tuesday's snow, below-average temperatures are forecast for La Crosse, with the mercury expected to dip below zero by Sunday evening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.