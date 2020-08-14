You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse experiencing second consecutive month of below-average rainfall
0 comments
topical centerpiece

La Crosse experiencing second consecutive month of below-average rainfall

{{featured_button_text}}

A rainy June made way for a dry July, and August has continued on the arid trend.

Through Aug. 12, the La Crosse area has experienced just four-tenths of an inch of rainfall, accumulated on the 8th, 9th and 10th of the month, with the latter accounting for 0.36 inches of the total.

Currently, La Crosse has a negative 1.32 inch departure from normal rainfall for the month, and the forecast through Wednesday predicts a daily chance of rain between only 10 to 20%. 

The only real shot for rain appears to be early Saturday, with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before dawn.

July also saw a drought of sorts, with just 1.72 total inches of rain, down 2.54 inches from average.

June, however, boasted a relative abundance of rainy days, with precipitation recorded on 12 days.

June 9 alone netted more rain than the entire month of July, with 1.91 inches. In total, 7.31 inches of rain were recorded in June, which is 2.97 inches above normal.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: COVID-19 Impact on Cancer Screenings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News