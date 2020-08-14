La Crosse experiencing second consecutive month of below-average rainfall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A rainy June made way for a dry July, and August has continued on the arid trend.

Through Aug. 12, the La Crosse area has experienced just four-tenths of an inch of rainfall, accumulated on the 8th, 9th and 10th of the month, with the latter accounting for 0.36 inches of the total.

Currently, La Crosse has a negative 1.32 inch departure from normal rainfall for the month, and the forecast through Wednesday predicts a daily chance of rain between only 10 to 20%.

The only real shot for rain appears to be early Saturday, with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before dawn.

July also saw a drought of sorts, with just 1.72 total inches of rain, down 2.54 inches from average.

June, however, boasted a relative abundance of rainy days, with precipitation recorded on 12 days.

June 9 alone netted more rain than the entire month of July, with 1.91 inches. In total, 7.31 inches of rain were recorded in June, which is 2.97 inches above normal.

