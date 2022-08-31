La Crosse eyes new climate policies, though some still believe they're not necessary

The city of La Crosse is considering several policies that would bolster efforts to combat climate change and produce new green initiatives, though critics still doubt the necessity and say it's too political.

The Judiciary & Administration Committee approved three pieces of legislation on Tuesday focused on climate, including updates to the city's Stormwater Utility. But a resolution declaring a climate emergency and committing to future green policies has received continued pushback.

Because of the opposition, this is the city council's second attempt at passing the resolution, which would be supplemental to the city's commitment to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Specifically, the resolution sets the city up to be able to enact policies from its forthcoming Climate Action Plan, and restates the city's commitment to clean energy and other environmental initiatives.

Officials redrafted the legislation and brought it back as a new resolution, this time leaving out references to fossil fuels and instead replacing them with references to limiting greenhouse gas emissions.

But on Tuesday, where the J&A Committee passed the resolution on a 3-1 vote, some still said the resolution was too divisive.

"There's still some trigger words in this that I think will upset people," council president Barb Janssen said. She said she appreciated some of the changes that were made, but still had concerns.

Instead, Janssen, who is not a member of the J&A, said she would prefer a resolution that restates the city's support for its carbon neutrality goal, though this legislation also does that.

Council member Chris Woodard, who also works for Kwik Trip and is running for State Assembly, was the only opposing vote on Tuesday. "I cannot get behind this resolution," he said, saying that electric vehicles aren't currently attainable for low-income community members. "I think we need to table this."

During public comment, Kevin Hundt spoke in favor of the resolution, saying this measure helped the city move forward to more climate friendly initiatives like reducing the use of cars, developing light rails to improve public transit, address food deserts and housing shortages.

"I call on this committee to pass this declaration, and then make it mean something," Hundt said. "Also, if you move away from cars you never have to talk about alternate side parking ever again," he joked.

Shannon McKinney spoke against the resolution and said the fear of climate change is over exaggerated and not effecting La Crosse.

"There's clearly not a climate emergency. I don't see people walking around worried that there's a climate emergency. I think this is just getting people all excited about nothing," McKinney said.

That's not the case, however. La Crosse and the region are feeling the effects of climate change much like the rest of the globe, with an increase in extreme heavy rainfall and flooding.

At Tuesday's meeting, the city's engineering department specifically spoke to the increase of intense rains as it presented a change to the city's definition of a "storm event."

The change, which the committee approved, raises the amount of rain needed to be considered a storm event to 5.57 inches in 24 hours, which is synonymous with a 25-year storm, aligning the definition with the higher amount of rain that's falling in the city.

For reference, a storm dumped 5.59 inches of rain on La Crosse during storm last August, which broke the record for wettest day on record.

"We see frequent events where intersections are overwhelmed and potentially water reaches yards or buildings on private property. This looks to raise the amount of water that we consider to be a storm event," said engineering director Matt Gallagher.

This new threshold doesn't account for future predictions of increased rainfall, Gallagher said, but it's a start, and La Crosse would be the first in the state to make these changes.

"This doesn't get into modeling of future possible conditions, we just know that we need to do more than we are now," Gallagher said.

Council member Jennifer Trost said the changes were a way for the city to address a problem officials hear about often.

"I want the public to understand that the department and all of us — I mean we get those emails and those pictures and phone calls of the flash flooding," Trost said. "This is something that I want the public to know we are working on to the best of our abilities."

The committee also voted to renew the Stormwater Utility, which was first established in 2011 after resistance over the cost of it.

Gallagher said the utility has been successful and essential to the city as stormwater becomes more of an issue.

"It's grown in use to not only maintain and keep the infrastructure we have but also help to fund the needed infrastructure to help the city's needs," Gallagher said. The utility has specifically grown to be able to fund 100% of its own projects.

Other overwhelming evidence shows that climate change is real and happening in the region.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as of 2016, Wisconsin had warmed about 2 degrees Farenheit in the last century. And heavy rainstorms, changing ice melts and hotter days are already happening and increasing in frequency.

A report from the a United Nations panel last year also stated that global warming is happening more rapidly and in irreversible ways. This includes in Wisconsin, where it will mean temperatures will rise between 2.5 to 7.5 degrees by mid-century and the amount of rain and snowfall will increase by about 15%.

The state has also seen a fluctuation of extreme weather events, especially in the Driftless Region, where a severe drought in 2021 followed the wettest year on record for the state in 2018 that brought devastating floods.

In just this year alone La Crosse has seen the effects of a changing climate, with torrential rains that have brought on quick flash flooding in city streets, and strong and severe storms that have caused damage to roads and buildings.

The drastic changes in the state's climate have many implications, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, including impacts to the agriculture industry with unusual precipitation and temperature trends, damage to infrastructure from floods and erosion, and impacts to public health with increased temperatures leading to heatstroke or exacerbated chronic illnesses like asthma or heart disease.

Council member Mackenzie Mindel, who has gone to bat for the climate change resolution that she sponsors, said she was pleased with the latest changes, and said there is a misunderstanding of its impact.

"It seems like the resolution from the last few months made people think that we're actually going to take away gas stations and people's cars — that is not the case," she said.

Mindel said it would be a "slow" transition to make alternatives more accessible, not mandated. "We are not saying that everybody will be forced to ride a bus or get rid of their gas vehicles," she said.

"I think this is a very good step forward to make sure that we're all in support of a resolution that, yes, is declaring a climate emergency, but it's also committing to policies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and making steps towards our 2050 goal of carbon neutrality," Mindel said.

The climate change resolution and the updates to the Stormwater Utility will all go before the full city council next Thursday for a final vote.