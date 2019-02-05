The city of La Crosse is looking at creating a steering committee to hammer out details and figure out the feasibility of combining the La Crosse Public Library South Branch and Southside Senior Center.
The creation of the committee cleared its first hurdle Tuesday when the Judiciary and Administrative Committee unanimously voted in favor and will go to the La Crosse Common Council for approval next week. It came about after a committee last year recommended combining the two facilities to serve a broad spectrum of ages, rather than doing expensive updates on both city-owned buildings.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said the committee would facilitate public discussion about the future of the facilities, adding that it was critical to have community members share their thoughts and how the facility would best serve their needs.
“We don’t know fully what the best answer is and besides having the architects’ expertise, we’re really hoping we’d get (input from) those user groups ... into what’s going to be sustainable for the long haul,” Kabat said.
Not only are they going to be looking at what’s sustainable building-wise, but they also will be looking at options for programming and sharing staff. Between the senior centers, libraries and parks and recreation departments, city staff and volunteers provide a gamut of programs for people of all ages and there could be some overlaps.
“That’s what the neighborhood has been concerned about, the loss of programming and that connection to that area that is served,” Kabat said. “This to me seems like a great way to identify possible partnerships, and maybe there’s something out there that none of us has even thought about.”
Library director Kelly Krieg-Sigman suggested the mayor bring in a broad representation of stakeholders, including senior center board members, neighborhood association members and representatives from the library and La Crosse Common Council, possibly even representatives from Viterbo University, Mayo Clinic Health System or Gundersen Health System.
“Because of the magnitude of this project, the group probably should be larger than usual so that there can be adequate representation at every public input session being held on the design,” said Krieg-Sigman.
If approved, the committee will include nine members appointed by the mayor, according to the resolution.
The committee will build on work that’s been done by the city’s Library Board. The will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday to discuss hiring an architecture firm to analyze the library facilities to recommend the best possible use. The Library Board Committee of the Whole recommended hiring MRS Design out of Minneapolis after interviewing four out of nine respondents to a request for proposals sent out late last year.
If hired, the firm would look at both the south branch library and the underutilized 10,000-square-foot former museum space in the main branch to figure out the best possible way to manage the library resources.
The La Crosse Common Council allocated $20,000 to the analysis. The rest of the funding will come from the La Crosse Public Library Special Trustees Fund, which is governed entirely by the library board.
The steering committee will work with the consultant, gather community input and feedback and develop a recommendation to bring back to the Library Board and Common Council.
