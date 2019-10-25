The Parenting Place will host its third annual "La Crosse Family Feud" to benefit its parent education program at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 S. Front St.
Last year's event raised $34,000, with the team sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System taking first place. This year's event will feature a hot dog bar, desserts, a cash bar and a 50/50 raffle.
Teams this year teams are from Gundersen and Mayo health systems, Marine Credit Union and the Oktoberfest festmasters, and Citizens First Bank will match donations made during the event up to $2,500.
Tickets, which cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door, can be purchased at The Parenting Place office, all area Festival Foods locations online at www.theparentingplace.net.
