La Crosse farmers market delays opening due to COVID-19

The spring opening of the Cameron Park Farmers Market is being delayed until May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The La Crosse Farmers Market Association wants our community to know that amid this health crisis of combating COVID 19, we are working tirelessly to keep up to date on our current health guidelines in order to provide our customers and vendors with a safe shopping space at Cameron Park," says Linda Vale, market manager. "According to Governor Evers, Farmers Markets are deemed an 'essential business' and a necessary food access point for our community."

In the interim, Vale says, the La Crosse Farmers Market Association is working with the city of La Crosse, the La Crosse County Health Department, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and UW Extension to develop protocols and guidelines to ensure the safety of patrons and vendors "so people can continue to support our many local farmers and other businesses during these uncertain and unfortunate times."

The association is considering, in addition to accepting EBT and WIC, adding a pre-order and pickup option for patrons to ensure access to Farmers Market goods.

For updates from the Cameron Park Farmers Market, visit the Cameron Market website or Facebook page. To sign up for the market newsletter, visit cameronparkmarket.org.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

