La Crosse fire causes heavy smoke damage

A northside apartment was left with heavy smoke damage after an afternoon fire.
At 2:13 p.m. Friday, the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a fire at 809 Winneshiek Road, arriving within three minutes. Smoke was coming from the first and second floors, according to a press release. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the first floor and extinguished it within minutes. No damage occurred to neighboring apartments.
Fire crews searched the apartment where the fire started and those in proximity to ensure all occupants had made it outside safely.
A total of 19 firefighters responded to the scene, with assistance from the La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy, La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch and Tri-State Ambulance.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Scenes from blaze in downtown La Crosse
Excavators work to clean up what is left of a building on the 300 block of S. Fourth Street after a Thursday morning fire ravaged the structure occupied by Indian Curry House and Bar.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Excavators work to clean up what is left of a building on the 300 block of S. Fourth Street Thursday after a morning fire ravaged the structure occupied by Indian Curry House and Bar.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The building occupied by the India Curry House and Bar on 300 block of Fourth Street South lay in ruin after a morning blaze Thursday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze from boom trucks Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Ruble covers the 300 block of Fourth Street South in front of the India Curry House and Bar on Thursday as a morning fire is extinguished.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze from the ground Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze from boom trucks Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A firefighter climbs a boom ladder while working the scene of a blaze Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown. The fire devastated the building occupied by India Curry House and Bar.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings from boom trucks and the ground Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
At the scene of the fire in downtown La Crosse.
Bill Harnden
Fire scene on South Fourth Street on Thursday morning in downtown La Crosse.
Bill Harnden
