La Crosse fire causes heavy smoke damage

A northside apartment was left with heavy smoke damage after an afternoon fire.

At 2:13 p.m. Friday, the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a fire at 809 Winneshiek Road, arriving within three minutes. Smoke was coming from the first and second floors, according to a press release. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the first floor and extinguished it within minutes. No damage occurred to neighboring apartments.

Fire crews searched the apartment where the fire started and those in proximity to ensure all occupants had made it outside safely.

A total of 19 firefighters responded to the scene, with assistance from the La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy, La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch and Tri-State Ambulance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

