 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse fire causes heavy smoke damage

  • 0

A northside apartment was left with heavy smoke damage after an afternoon fire.

At 2:13 p.m. Friday, the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a fire at 809 Winneshiek Road, arriving within three minutes. Smoke was coming from the first and second floors, according to a press release. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the first floor and extinguished it within minutes. No damage occurred to neighboring apartments. 

Fire crews searched the apartment where the fire started and those in proximity to ensure all occupants had made it outside safely. 

A total of 19 firefighters responded to the scene, with assistance from the La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy, La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch and Tri-State Ambulance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

People are also reading…

Five recently-fired Memphis police officers have been charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols, who died in hospital three days after a confrontation with officers at a traffic stop. Video of the alleged beating that ensued is due to be released later this week.

Fire crews in a California county were faced with an unexpected challenge when they had to rescue 70 dogs and several cats from a house fire. Rescuers were reportedly stunned when they found only three people and as many as 70 Pomeranians needed saving when the garage caught fire.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

HiRISE astronomers discover a mysterious animal on Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News