La Crosse fire claims one life

One person is dead after an overnight Sunday fire in La Crosse.

Authorities have yet to release the name of the individual who died in a residential house fire at 5203 Mormon Coulee Road.

The La Crosse Fire Department was called shortly before 2 a.m. to the single-story structure that was already engulfed in fire and smoke when firefighters arrived. Fire crews attempted to extinguish the blaze from the interior but were driven back outside due to heavy fire and heat and a large amount of storage and debris inside the residence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim was transported to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center and pronounced dead early Monday. A firefighter was examined for injuries by Tri-State Ambulance and released at the scene.

Fire crews remained at the site until 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The building sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

Thirty-six firefighters from La Crosse and the Shelby fire departments responded to the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.