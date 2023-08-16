A detached garage in La Crosse sustained moderate smoke and fire damage after catching fire during the overnight hours Wednesday.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews responded around 1:45 a.m. to a call at 2532 East Ave., where firefighters encountered a small blaze. Crews were able to enter the garage and quickly extinguish the fire.

Nobody was inside the garage when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

- La Crosse Tribune staff