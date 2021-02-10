 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse fire crews extinguish garage fire
0 comments

La Crosse fire crews extinguish garage fire

{{featured_button_text}}
La Crosse Fire Department

Fire crews quickly extinguished a garage fire in La Crosse Tuesday afternoon.

The La Crosse Fire Department was called shortly before 4 p.m. to a 21st Street residence, where an unattached two-car garage caught fire behind a duplex. Crews were on the scene within four minutes of the call and extinguished the fire in under five minutes.

The fire was reportedly caused by unattended combustibles left close to a propane heater. Damage was limited to the combustibles and the heater.

Twenty-five firefighters responded to the scene with assistance from La Crosse police, Tri-State Ambulance and La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe’s oldest person survived COVID-19 and celebrates 117th birthday

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: DHS on Second Case of UK COVID-19 Variant in Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News