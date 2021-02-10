La Crosse fire crews extinguish garage fire

Fire crews quickly extinguished a garage fire in La Crosse Tuesday afternoon.
The La Crosse Fire Department was called shortly before 4 p.m. to a 21st Street residence, where an unattached two-car garage caught fire behind a duplex. Crews were on the scene within four minutes of the call and extinguished the fire in under five minutes.
The fire was reportedly caused by unattended combustibles left close to a propane heater. Damage was limited to the combustibles and the heater.
Twenty-five firefighters responded to the scene with assistance from La Crosse police, Tri-State Ambulance and La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch.