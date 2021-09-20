 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse Fire Department conducts water, bluff rescues
0 Comments
alert top story

La Crosse Fire Department conducts water, bluff rescues

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police car lights generic file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The La Crosse Fire Department was called to a pair of rescues over the weekend.

The first call was a water rescue Saturday shortly before 8 p.m. According to the fire department, five people were stranded in a canoe on the La Crosse River near Red Cloud Park. Upon arrival, rescue personnel discovered the canoeists stuck against a tree in the water. Firefighters placed an inflatable boat in in a position to rescue the stranded canoeists. No injuries were reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The second call came Sunday from the bluff trail at Hwy. FA, where a person fell off a bicycle and injured himself shortly before 2 p.m. Members of the fire department's Urban Search and Rescue team evacuated the patient from the bluff, and he was taken by Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center for treatment. The patient's injuries were described as "moderate."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How trees help us with carbon dioxide

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News