La Crosse Fire Department conducts water, bluff rescues

The La Crosse Fire Department was called to a pair of rescues over the weekend.

The first call was a water rescue Saturday shortly before 8 p.m. According to the fire department, five people were stranded in a canoe on the La Crosse River near Red Cloud Park. Upon arrival, rescue personnel discovered the canoeists stuck against a tree in the water. Firefighters placed an inflatable boat in in a position to rescue the stranded canoeists. No injuries were reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The second call came Sunday from the bluff trail at Hwy. FA, where a person fell off a bicycle and injured himself shortly before 2 p.m. Members of the fire department's Urban Search and Rescue team evacuated the patient from the bluff, and he was taken by Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center for treatment. The patient's injuries were described as "moderate."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.