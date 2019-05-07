Focusing on regionalization efforts and improving fire stations are among the top priorities La Crosse Fire Department going into the next five years, according to a strategic plan that will go before the La Crosse Common Council Thursday.
The plan, which covers 2019 through 2023, includes six main initiatives, including an all-hazard response initiative that calls for the department to increase interoperability with regional departments, La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam said during a Tuesday interview.
“It’s letting people know we’re still here on MABAS expansion, on automatic aid,” Gilliam said.
MABAS stands for the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System and lays out plans for neighboring departments to help each other out with contingencies depending on how many fire calls there are and where they’re located.
The department also plans to explore options for automatic aid and different dispatching policies, as well as coordinating more joint training exercises.
Gilliam is working on moving forward with the findings of the Fire Station Task Force, which laid out plans in 2017 to revamp the existing four fire stations and add a fifth on La Crosse’s South Side. Gilliam requested funds in the 2020 capital improvement program budget for work on Station 4 on the North Side.
“We’re making decisions for the next 50 to 100 years, and with that comes that regional discussion. As we look to build a fifth station, some of that is being driven by the Shelby boundary agreement discussion,” Gilliam said.
The draft agreement lays out sections of Shelby that would join the city of La Crosse if the agreement moves forward, which would change the most efficient place to put the new station.
Not only does the plan lay out goals for working with La Crosse’s neighbors, it also emphasizes the need to develop a plan and training with the La Crosse Police Department in the case of an active shooter situation to meet a new NFPA 3000 standard.
“It’s just working with numerous partners and getting out there and exercising, making sure that what we think is going to happen, actually happens,” Gilliam said.
Communication is a huge priority moving forward.
“It’s about getting our message out. Not only public information and safety messages, but also making sure we’re doing a better job of tooting our own horn and letting people know what their investment is getting them,” Gilliam said.
The department plans to add community relations and education specialist positions to help minimize community-wide safety risks, as well as increase the department’s social media presence. Gilliam also intends to bring more people into the fire stations for academy events that show people what it’s like to be a firefighter.
“That ripples out as people are in their different community groups. When somebody’s talking about the fire department, that’s actually educating citizens about what we’re really doing as far as our standards and our training,” Gilliam said.
Other goals include expanding its emergency medical care partnership with Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, developing young firefighters into leaders and improving the cancer exposure risk reduction program.
With the changes to what materials are burning in housefires, shifting from cotton and wood to nylon and plastic, fires are burning hotter and the fumes are toxic. One of the challenges Gilliam hopes to solve is providing a second set of turnout gear for firefighters, so when they get back from a call and their gear is covered in carcinogens, they can get it in the cleaner and have a back-up ready to throw on if they get another call.
“That’s about a $200,000 hurdle for us, though,” he said.
The department spent a year putting the plan together, beginning last year with some feedback front external listening groups and continuing with surveys of firefighters about their priorities.
The plan is important because it gives both community members and city leadership an idea of what the department is working on and how the department leaders plan to provide the service taxpayers are paying for, he said.
“It puts some things down on paper and it makes a commitment to where we’re going,” Gilliam said.
Putting it in writing holds the department accountable, as well as gives it tools for self-analysis and improvement, he said.
It’s also necessary for the department’s accreditation process.
