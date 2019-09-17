A proposed capital improvement budget, with a price tag of $50.8 million, includes $3 million dedicated to begin construction of a new North Side fire station.
City Council Member Jessica Olson spoke about her concerns with borrowing money for the new fire facility before plans have been finalized during Tuesday’s public input meeting of the City Plan Commission.
“It doesn’t make sense to borrow $3 million and pay interest on it while we’ll still be waiting,” she said. She also expressed her fear of a potential increase in the cost to complete construction after the start of the project.
“I’m very concerned that we’ll get into this process and later down the road find out, ‘oh my goodness it’s much, much more than we expected,’ but now we’ve gotten ourselves $3 million in without a clear idea of what the full cost is going to be,” she said. “I would feel much more comfortable borrowing for the amount sufficient to get down to the point where we have an idea what the total cost will be, and then budget it from that point forward.”
The fire department is working with the planning department to determine the North Side station location before the end of the year, Kabat said.
“We will be acquiring property, whether it’s expanding our existing station footprint there on Gillette Street or some other location,” he said.
Last week, the council approved a measure to move forward with technical drawings and engineering with the goal to begin construction in 2020.
“At this point [the $3 million] is a very good estimate, but until we get the actual construction documents, we don’t know the specific cost,” Kabat said.
The fire department asked for $6.5 million initially, to include the addition of a fifth station to help cover the needs of the city’s fluctuating population, but that request was cut in half after budget revisions.
La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam championed the effort to rebuild the city's aging facilities when he joined the La Crosse Fire Department two years ago, but said the increase in the price of steel due to recent tariffs caused the price estimates he received from various area contractors to increase from $5 million to $6.5 million.
“By kicking this down the road and splitting [the funding] in half between ’20 and ’21, that may go from $6.5 to a little bit more, I can’t predict the future,” he said. “If you can plan another $3 million, I’ll take $6 million now and we’ll get it done next year, but I’m guessing that’s not in the couch cushions.”
The department is interested in executing the project in phases, which will begin in late 2020 and carry through to 2021, and it will be imperative to secure funding before September 2020, Gilliam said. He also noted that plan to add a fifth station was “all but abandoned” by Tuesday’s meeting.
The budget covers projects across the city for 2020 and includes $28.4 million in new borrowing. Of that, $17.5 million is slated for the first phase of the La Crosse Center renovation and expansion and $7.9 million is earmarked for improvements to buildings and grounds, capital equipment, parks, utilities and repaving 6.7 miles of streets.
The capital improvement budget will need to be approved by the La Crosse Finance and Personnel Committee before it goes to the Common Council for adoption.
