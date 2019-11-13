The La Crosse Fire Department is investigating a fire Wednesday in an abandoned home that shut down traffic on Rose Street for about two hours.
The department was dispatched at about 5:16 a.m. to a structure fire at 327 Rose St., which is a vacant, condemned property. Upon arrival, crews found the detached garage in the rear engulfed in flames, with heavy smoke and fire that spread to the back entrance of the home.
Crews were able to get the fire under control and searched the home, confirming it was vacant. The surrounding properties were protected and residents were sheltered in place.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.
