{{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Fire Department is investigating a fire Wednesday in an abandoned home that shut down traffic on Rose Street for about two hours.

The department was dispatched at about 5:16 a.m. to a structure fire at 327 Rose St., which is a vacant, condemned property. Upon arrival, crews found the detached garage in the rear engulfed in flames, with heavy smoke and fire that spread to the back entrance of the home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and searched the home, confirming it was vacant. The surrounding properties were protected and residents were sheltered in place.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

+16 From Tribune files: Fires damage La Crosse area buildings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.