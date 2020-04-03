La Crosse Fire Department shifts crews due to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse Fire Department remains fully operational and has had no positive COVID-19 cases among its staff, Chief Ken Gilliam said Friday, and it has implemented a few changes to keep it that way.

“We’re currently expanding that out and following the social distancing guidelines,” Gilliam said.

What that means is that rather than having two rigs and crews in three of its fire stations, the department has a crew working out of Logan and Central high schools and one out of the La Crosse Center to protect crew members.

“We’re trying to divide and conquer as we try to do the social distancing,” Gilliam said.

That also filters down to EMTs and paramedics.

“From a response perspective, you should get the same kind of response, but they may look a little different,” Gilliam said.

First responders will be wearing personal-protective equipment, both to protect responders and the public. They don’t want to put people at risk as they come into contact with various members of the community throughout the day.

"We're trying to protect both ways with those barriers. It's not that we're scared of patient contact, but we're trying to limit the spread," Gilliam said.

Whenever possible, they are also asking people to meet them outside, rather than have paramedics go into people’s houses.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

