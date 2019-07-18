La Crosse Fire Department trains for water rescues

On a hot summer day, a lifeless body bobbed on the surface of the Black River.
It was barely distinguishable from the shore and just as difficult to make out by at least one occupant on the La Crosse Fire Department water rescue boat as it maneuvered closer to the body, the driver careful not to disturb or injure it.
Once in range, a first responder scooped up the training dummy and hauled it on board. The team was in the midst of practicing water rescues during the river’s busiest time of year for water sport enthusiasts.
First responders receive calls for water emergencies a few times a year, and speed is key when conducting a rescue operation.
The LCFD station 2 boat is equipped with sonar, mapping and heat-sensor technology to help quickly locate people in need of rescue or recovery, above and below the surface. The boat also has a pump and hose to put out fires on bodies of water if need be.
Steve McCauley, a probationary firefighter, was able to check off six water rescue skills he needed to develop in one morning, before 11 a.m. Wednesday. Those included pulling patients - a practice dummy and a live volunteer - from the water using three different methods, maneuvering the boat into position to conduct a rescue, connecting the hose used to put out fires on floating structures to the boat’s water pump, and practicing water rescue using an inflatable boat.
Monday through Friday are training days, when probationary and established firefighters get the opportunity to practice their skills or check off tasks needed to become an established member of the team, when they’re not on an emergency call.
Those training events can span from staging bluff rescues to fire rescues, to acting out ice rescues on the frozen river during winter, Fire Capt. Greg Temp said.
“Unfortunately, every year it’s probably a couple times a year that we’re out for people that are in trouble on the water,” Temp said. “And unfortunately, it seems like every year the Mississippi claims a life or two.”
Temp, who has been with the department for almost 27 years, was born and raised in La Crosse and said being a firefighter is like being a part of a second family. “We take care of each other and make sure everyone’s doing OK,” especially after a recovery when the life a victim is lost, he said.
Some of the rescue stories have happy endings that help keep the spirits of the first responders high.
Wednesday morning a man approached Temp and his colleague while they were at Black River during training and thanked them for saving his friend’s life a few years ago. The man’s friend suffered a heart attack on the water, but the team was able to stabilize them and get them to a hospital.
“Our crews met him at the landing, and he’s still doing OK today,” Temp said. “It was pretty incredible.”
The LCFD has two boats in its inventory -- a larger boat that belongs to station 2, equipped with technology used to search and recover, and a smaller, more bare-bones boat that belongs to station 1 and can move faster through the water and maneuver into tough spots when time is of the essence.
The department is interested in purchasing more boats. Temp believes the next model the department will look at is a craft that can maneuver well through swift water, a version that’s more of a cross between the high-tech boat belonging to station 2 and an inflatable boat the department current uses for offshore rescues, to assist during severe flooding.
