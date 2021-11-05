 Skip to main content
La Crosse Fire Department urges check of smoke alarm batteries

The La Crosse Fire Department is reminding area residents to check the batteries in their smoke alarms as they turn back their clocks for the end of daylight saving time this weekend.

Pat Corran, fire department community risk educator, said a working smoke alarm is "one of the most important things people can do to keep a home safe." According to the National Fire Protection Association, the risk of dying in a home fire is 55% lower in homes with working smoke alarms than ones with no alarm or alarms that don't function.

Anyone who can't afford a smoke alarm is encouraged to contact the fire department at FDinfo@cityoflacrosse.org to set up a free smoke alarm installation. The program is solely for homeowners since the state code requires landlords to have smoke alarms installed in all rental properties. Renters without working alarms should immediately contact their landlords.

Daylight saving time ends 2 a.m. Sunday and returns March 14, 2022, when clocks are set ahead one hour.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

