La Crosse Fire Dept. responds to 2nd fire this week at Xcel Energy plant
La Crosse Fire Dept. responds to 2nd fire this week at Xcel Energy plant

Xcel Fire

La Crosse Fire Department crews put out a fire Thursday at Xcel Energy's French Island plant.

 Contributed Photo

The La Crosse Fire Department Thursday responded to a second fire this week at the Xcel Energy Plant on French Island.

No one was injured, but the building and adjoining structures sustained moderate smoke and fire damage, according to the fire department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:53 p.m. Thursday to the fire after hearing a report of heavy smoke and fire coming from one of the buildings at 200 Bainbridge St. Crews immediately started fire suppression and knocked down the majority of the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene for 6 hours and 30 minutes. Multiple crews -- including 40 people and 12 pieces of apparatus -- were rotated throughout the incident due to the hot weather.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews also responded Tuesday to a fire at the same location.

