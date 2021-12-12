La Crosse fire house added to National Registry of Historic Places

La Crosse's most unique fire station took another step toward permanent preservation with its listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

The announcement was made Thursday by the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Fire Station No. 5 at 1220 Denton St. is La Crosse's earliest and longest-serving fire station, and steps were already under way to preserve its historic character. A group of investors led by local developer Marc Zettler purchased the building in 2019 and recently got it listed on the State Register of Historic Places.

The two-story building was constructed in 1895, and for the next three decades it was home to a team of horses that pulled wagons to extinguish fires. The building features a unique structural system in which the second-story floor joists are suspended from the upper roof trusses by cast-iron tie rods. The rods allow the first story apparatus bay room to be completely free of columns or supports.

The station was the last firehouse in the city to stop using fire horse brigades. When the firehouse was decommissioned in 1967, it was converted to a senior citizen community center. The building became empty in 2019 when the senior center moved to a newer, one-level building.

Zettler and his partners are looking to transform the building into a mixed-use facility while preserving its historic character. The listing on the national registry will qualify the building for both state and federal historic preservation tax credits.

