La Crosse fire truck dedicated to James McCormick Sr.

The ceremony was interrupted by a loud crash that could be heard by everyone in attendance. It happened only a block away at the corner of Market Street and 6th St. South, where a two-vehicle collision resulted in one of the vehicles flipping over on its side. Fire and rescue personnel assisted at least one person from the vehicle, but nobody was seriously hurt.

When the ceremony resumed, assistant fire chief Jeff Murphy touted the features of the new truck, which was built in Wisconsin. He said the truck carries a 107-foot ladder, holds 500 gallons of water and operates on a single axle, which helps comply with weight restrictions.

Murphy said purchasing a fire truck is a complex task and that members of the department's Fire Apparatus Committee have "become experts in buying fire trucks."

Gilliam expects the truck to be in service for roughly 20 years.

"This memorial will be around for a couple of decades," he said.

Another monument to McCormick is the 612 Ferry St. residence he helped save. Sixty-four years later, the building still stands.

Mike McCormick says his family always keeps firefighters in their prayers.