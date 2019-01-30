Crews from the La Crosse Fire Department spent at least an hour battling a fire on the 600 block of Winnebago Street on Wednesday night.
The department's Facebook page posted several photos from the blaze. According to WKBT-TV, everyone got out of the house safely.
Temperatures in La Crosse late Wednesday night hovered around 18 degrees below zero, which a wind chill factor of minus 30.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when there is more information.
