Winnebago Street fire

The La Crosse Fire Department battles a house fire on Winnebago Street late Wednesday night in La Crosse.

 La Crosse Fire Department Facebook

Crews from the La Crosse Fire Department spent at least an hour battling a fire on the 600 block of Winnebago Street on Wednesday night.

The department's Facebook page posted several photos from the blaze. According to WKBT-TV, everyone got out of the house safely.

Temperatures in La Crosse late Wednesday night hovered around 18 degrees below zero, which a wind chill factor of minus 30.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when there is more information.

