La Crosse firefighters contain Taylor Street blaze

La Crosse firefighters contained a fire to one room Thursday after being dispatched to a duplex at 1717 Taylor St.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews arrived at 12:15 p.m. and didn't see any evidence of a fire from outside. After entering the duplex, firefighters discovered a fire in the upstairs bathroom.

The fire was contained to the bathroom. All occupants had exited the building prior to the arrival of fire crews, and no injuries were reported.

The building sustained minor fire and smoke damage.

Sixteen firefighters were on the scene. They were assisted by the La Crosse Police Department, Tri-State Ambulance and Xcel Energy.

