La Crosse firefighters credited smoke detectors with alerting two people of the need to evacuate a home on the city’s South Side on Saturday after a dehumidifier started a fire.
Firefighters arriving at the house in the 3400 block of Elm Drive saw heavy smoke coming from the front and along the roof line.
After determining that the fire was in the basement, firefighters attacked the blaze from the exterior window wells and then went inside to continue fighting it. The blaze was under control a half-hour after firefighters were called.
The basement sustained extensive fire, smoke and water damage, and smoke caused heavy damage on the first floor.
A malfunctioning dehumidifier in the basement was listed as the cause of the fire.
1915: Logan High School
1916: The Cameron House
1935: Listman Mill
1948 La Crosse Auto Supply fire
1950: Heileman Brewery
1951: Swanson building
1954: R.E. Osborne 5 and 10-cent Store
1972: Menard's Cashway Lumber
1980: North Side apartment building
1982: Caledonia Street
1982: La Crosse Garment Co.
2002: Ridgeview Inn
2009: Copeland Avenue apartments
2011: El Charro Mexican Restaurant
2011: Jay Street building
