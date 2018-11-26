Try 3 months for $3

La Crosse firefighters credited smoke detectors with alerting two people of the need to evacuate a home on the city’s South Side on Saturday after a dehumidifier started a fire.

Firefighters arriving at the house in the 3400 block of Elm Drive saw heavy smoke coming from the front and along the roof line.

After determining that the fire was in the basement, firefighters attacked the blaze from the exterior window wells and then went inside to continue fighting it. The blaze was under control a half-hour after firefighters were called.

The basement sustained extensive fire, smoke and water damage, and smoke caused heavy damage on the first floor.

A malfunctioning dehumidifier in the basement was listed as the cause of the fire.

