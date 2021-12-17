 Skip to main content
La Crosse firefighters extinguish apartment blaze

A quick response time limited damage to an apartment building that caught fire in La Crosse Thursday, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

Firefighters responded within three minutes to a kitchen fire at 1803 Onalaska Ave. around 3:15 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a second story unit. Fire crews were able to make entry and contain the fire to the room where it started.

All occupants of the apartment building had made it safely outside before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The building sustained heavy smoke damage and moderate fire damage. Investigators say the fire was caused by accidental use of a flammable liquid.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

