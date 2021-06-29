La Crosse firefighters extinguish blaze near chemical bin

La Crosse firefighters extinguished a Monday fire that ignited close to a chemical storage bin.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call shortly after 3 p.m. at Hydrite Chemicals, 701 Sumner St. They arrived within four minutes and discovered a large amount of smoke from a fire that started in a trailer next to the chemical bin.

Emergency crews immediately evacuated all surrounding buildings. Firefighters quickly extinguished the trailer fire and cooled the chemical bin while monitoring its temperature.

No injuries were reported. The trailer was reported as a total loss, and there was minor damage to surrounding bins.

Twenty-one firefighters responded to the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

