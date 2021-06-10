La Crosse firefighters extinguish house fire, rescue dog

La Crosse firefighters rescued a dog while quickly extinguishing a residential fire Wednesday.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, occupants of a downstairs duplex at 1117 11th Street South were alerted by a neighbor who saw smoke pushing from the attic around 6:45 p.m. The downstairs residents safety evacuated the unit.

Firefighters pulled a hose line to the attic and extinguished the blaze. Search crews determined nobody was present in the upstairs unit but found a dog inside. The dog was carried outside and reunited with its owners.

Fifteen firefighters responded to the incident, which occurred as the department was wrapping up its an annual ceremony to honor its newest firefighter graduates.

The fire department was assisted at the scene by the La Crosse Police Department, Tri-State Ambulance, Holmen Fire Department and Xcel Energy.

