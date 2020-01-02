La Crosse firefighters extinguish New Year's Day garage fire

The La Crosse Fire Department was called to extinguish a garage fire Wednesday on the 330 block of South 23rd Street.
Firefighters arrived at the scene about 10:30 a.m., finding a detached, two-car garage in flames.
Suppression crews applied water to the blaze and performed overhaul operations to prevent the fire from spreading, according to a release from the department.
About 10:40 a.m., the fire was under control, leaving only moderate damage to parts of the structure. No one was injured.
The fire is being investigated by the Fire Prevention and Building Safety Division.
Xcel Energy and La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch were also at the scene.
