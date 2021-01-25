 Skip to main content
La Crosse firefighters rescue person near Granddad Bluff
La Crosse firefighters rescue person near Granddad Bluff

Police car lights generic file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Emergency personnel from the city of La Crosse responded Sunday to rescue a person trapped in rugged terrain near Grandad Bluff.

The La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched around 4 p.m. to assist police in assisting a person near 2900 Ebner Coulee Road. The person, whose name was not released, was located with the assistance of a bystander.

Fire crews performed a technical slope evacuation to bring the person to a safe location for transport to a nearby medical facility.

Fourteen La Crosse firefighters responded to the call. The Shelby Fire Department was requested to stand by for coverage in case of any additional emergency calls on La Crosse's south side.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

