La Crosse firefighters to raise money for muscular dystrophy programs

La Crosse Fire Fighters Local 127 will collecte contributions Wednesday for the Muscular Dystrophy Association's annual "Fill the Boot" fundraising campaign.
Firefighters will be at the intersection of 3rd and La Crosse streets from 2:30-5:30 p.m. asking citizens to make a donation to "fill the boot" with their contributions.
A rain date is Sept. 9.
Every year, 100,000 firefighters nationwide participate in the annual campaign to raise fund that provide programs and services for people with neuromuscular disease.