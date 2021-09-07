 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse firefighters to raise money for muscular dystrophy programs
0 Comments
top story

La Crosse firefighters to raise money for muscular dystrophy programs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police car lights generic file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

La Crosse Fire Fighters Local 127 will collecte contributions Wednesday for the Muscular Dystrophy Association's annual "Fill the Boot" fundraising campaign.

Firefighters will be at the intersection of 3rd and La Crosse streets from 2:30-5:30 p.m. asking citizens to make a donation to "fill the boot" with their contributions.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A rain date is Sept. 9.

Every year, 100,000 firefighters nationwide participate in the annual campaign to raise fund that provide programs and services for people with neuromuscular disease.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire evacuees worry about dangerous air quality in California

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News