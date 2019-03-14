Try 3 months for $3
Sewer Main

A trench box is lowered into a hole Thursday on Mormon Coulee Road at Broadview Place as a crew from Gerke Excavating works to mend a break in a sewer main.

La Crosse Sanitary Sewer Utility workers are asking pedestrians to avoid the intersection of Broadview Place and Mormon Coulee Road as they address a force main break.

La Crosse utilities manager Bernard Lenz said crews and contractors are working to repair the line as quickly as possible, but Mormon Coulee Road near Broadview will be restricted to one lane in the southbound direction for the duration of the repairs.

Force mains are underground pressurized pipes designed to move untreated sewage long distances toward the wastewater treatment plant. When the pipe broke late Wednesday, the pressurized untreated sewage was forced to the surface and ran overland to storm water catch basins that drain to the Pammel Creek flood control diversion channel.

The city is asking people to avoid the water in Pammel Creek until crews get the sewage cleaned up; however, due to the heavy run-off the sewage is diluted enough that there will be minimal impact to the environment, said Lenz.

Sewer Main

Traffic is reduced to one lane Thursday on Mormon Coulee Road as crews work to repair a sewer main break.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.