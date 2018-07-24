The focus is on streets as the city of La Crosse begins narrowing its $111 million 2019 capital improvement wish list down to about $7.5 million in new borrowing.
The La Crosse Plan Commission went through that list Monday, hearing from city staff on the projects, which included about $77.2 million in new borrowing for infrastructure when they started, as well as funding for the Trane All Abilities Park, improvements to the Riverside Park fountain, Veterans Memorial Pool and $10 million for fire stations.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat is aiming to set aside about $5 million for street and infrastructure improvements, saying the city has a significant backlog of needed repairs that are crucial to take care of.
“Our businesses, our institutions, the visitors, the people who commute and work here, all rely on our streets. That’s why they’re so critical,” Kabat said. “They’re really the basis of our economy, so we have to have good infrastructure.”
Previously, the city was funding 1 to 2 miles of street repairs each year out of the city’s 200 miles of streets.
“That means your street’s got to last 100 years or more. Today we’re doing 8 miles of streets this year, obviously that gets us back in a more reasonable life cycle,” Kabat said.
The focus on streets follows a trend from the past three years, which each saw an increase in street spending by the city. Between 2011 and 2015, La Crosse spent between $1 million and $3 million on streets. In 2016, it bumped that up to $4.9 million before increasing it to $7.5 million in 2017 and nearly $10 million in 2018.
The city was able to reach those funding levels by tapping into its reserves, Kabat said.
“We’ve tapped into those excess reserves, so we don’t have those available to us, so my thinking is that we’re going to be looking very seriously at devoting as much of our $7.5 million in new borrowing to infrastructure,” Kabat said.
The goal, Kabat said, is to do 5 to 10 miles each year, putting the streets on a 30-year replacement schedule.
The budget includes $9.5 million for La Crosse Street after revised estimates came in significantly lower than the $22 million originally estimated.
“That is a significant difference. It’s still obviously more than we borrow in one year, but it’s possible we still could then do this in phases,” Kabat said. “This gives us a bit more hope that this can move forward sooner rather than later.”
Kabat said the city continues to speak to the state Department of Transportation about moving up its timeline to fix the street, which is also state Hwy. 16. If those conversations are successful, the state would cover the bill.
Other major projects include work on two fire stations recommended by a task force set up to analyze options for the La Crosse Fire Department, repairs at La Crosse City Hall and $1 million for bridge repairs.
The budget also includes projects to be paid for with tax increment district financing, which is not included in the new borrowing.
Among proposed projects are $200,000 for the Riverside Park bandstand, $100,000 for the nearby fountain and $1 million for the Trane All Abilities Park.
The Plan Commission has already begun refining that budget based on staff recommendations. The city will host a public hearing Aug. 20 on the budget, which can be found on cityoflacrosse.org.
Great idea but it's about 6 months late. By the time this gets passed it will be winter. Another council blunder...
Yes, fix the streets; much more important than spending over $40 million on the La Crosse Center. The mayor and the council should realize property taxes are already too high in this city. Spend those tax dollars wisely.
Well instead of putting in the stupid roundabouts that just slow traffic down, and your putting them in dumb places, use that money to fix the roads. Roundabouts are a waste of money and time.!!!!!!!
I'm with you, I love sitting at traffic lights instead of actually moving! We need lights at every intersection. Idling is so relaxing.
