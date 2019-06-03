Health Tradition will host a forum in La Crosse Friday about closing the gap between urban and rural health care.
The recent 2019 County Health Rankings report showed gaps in health care between suburban-urban areas and rural counties in Wisconsin.
In southwestern Wisconsin, La Crosse County was ranked sixth among the state's 72 counties in terms of health factors that drive healthy lifestyles, such as lower tobacco and alcohol use; access to quality care, education, employment and social support; plus housing and water-air quality. But surrounding counties ranked between 19th and 59th.
The forum will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Friday at The Waterfront Restaurant & Tavern. 328 S. Front St.
Registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/closing-the-urban-rural-health-care-gap-tickets-62264248042#tickets.
Participants will include Dr. Tim Bartholow, chief medical officer of Health Tradition; Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse; Wally Orzechowski of the Southwest Community Action Program; Dr. Paul S. Mueller, head of Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse vice president of Mayo’s vice president for its Southwest Wisconsin Region; and Dr. Erik Gundersen, medical director of Kwik Trip Center for Health and incoming president of the Wisconsin Medical Society.
The event is organized by WisPolitics.com and WisBusiness.com, non-partisan news organizations that regularly convene discussions of important public issues.
