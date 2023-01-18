La Crosse gains 8th sister city: Junglinster, Luxembourg

Historic architecture, urban centers and important educational institutions are just some of the many similarities between La Crosse and Junglinster, Luxembourg.

On Wednesday, the Luxembourg city officially became La Crosse’s eighth Sister City. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds and Junglinster’s Mayor Romain Reitz were joined by U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg Thomas Barrett for the signing the Friendship document. This was the first Sister City signing to be done virtually.

“Becoming a sister city is a bit like joining the family. Today, when this bond is documented, we convey to each other a significant mutual communal bond for long into the future,” Reynolds said. “And we commit to today as a stepping off point for ways to continually draw our cities together.”

Luxembourg is a small European country that is flanked by France, Belgium and Germany. The population of Junglinster is around 8,000.

Junglinster balances the urban city with the natural life that surrounds it. It’s known for having two of the most powerful long wave transmitters which were used by Radio Luxembourg to gain iconic status with audiences in Britain and Ireland in the 1930s.

La Crosse’s connection to Luxembourg dates back to the mid-1800s when immigrants from the county first arrived. In 2007, the Luxembourg American Descendents Society of La Crosse was formed to celebrate the immigrant history and form bonds with the people and places of Luxembourg.

Most recently in 2020, Aquinas High School formed a virtual exchange program with the Lënster Lycée International School in Junglinster. The first exchange was so successful that it is now an annual program and has expanded to include Central High School as well.

This summer, 25 students from Lënster Lycée International School will travel to La Crosse with their teachers for several weeks of educational experience and exploration.

Additionally, both Viterbo University and UW-La Crosse have established educational exchange agreements for students and faculty with the University of Luxembourg.

“The strength of these partnerships and new opportunities are the foundation for the new Sister City Friendship between the City of La Crosse and Junglinster,” the city said in its press release.

La Crosse has seven other sister city relationships across the world. These cities include Bantry, Ireland; Dubna, Russia; Epinal, France; Førde, Norway; Friedberg, Germany; Luoyang, China; and the Republic of Cameroon, Kumbo, West Africa.

A sister city relationship is a broad-based, long-term partnership between two communities in two countries. Each sister city relationship is independent and pursues the activities and thematic areas that are important to their community, which could include municipal, business, trade, educational and cultural projects with their sister city.

