La Crosse group hosting 'Juneteenth Social Distancing Style'

La Crosse group Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge will host a virtual series of events this weekend to celebrate Juneteenth while helping reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The event, called "Juneteenth Celebration Social Distance Style," will mark the anniversary of the day enslaved people in Texas first heard President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which declared all people free of slavery.

The event includes a free showing of "Just Mercy" at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Rivoli Theatre, 117 Fourth St. N., and a Zoom Talk Back Movie Discussion noon Saturday. Participants are asked to wear a mask and social distancing will be arranged in the movie theatre.

An Enduring Families Project self-guided tour will be 2 p.m. Saturday for those looking to learn more about historically significant sites and people in La Crosse, with actors along the route who will portray African-Americans from La Crosse's past. To participate, pick up a map and instructions from the Black River Beach House.

There will be a Juneteenth Motorcade Celebration 5 p.m. Saturday as people drive through a planned route to celebrate the liberation of black people in America.