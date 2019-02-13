La Crosse organizations plan on attending a rally at the Bullet Cab company at 9 a.m. Friday.
The organizations hosting the public event are La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network, La Crosse Area Showing Up For Racial Justice and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Campus Climate.
This event comes after a racial slur was spray-painted on a local business.
The public event is One Community One Family — Hate Has No Business Here.
In addition to these organizations showing up, a variety of local officials and university groups have been invited to attend.
The Facebook even states that "this is a peaceful rally and show of community support. The hate crime did occur but with this event, we are showing the community response and unity of La Crosse, Wisconsin."
The Facebook event has a GoFundMe Link to support the Bullet Cab company. The goal $1,000 was surpassed.
