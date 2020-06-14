La Crosse has 10 new COVID cases

La Crosse County reported 10 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
Nine of the 10 cases involve people in their 20s — five men, four women. There was no information available about symptoms.
The 10th case was just reported and no details were available.
County health officials said Sunday they are “focusing on contact tracing and investigation with our influx of new cases to determine if these are contacts of previous cases. The best advice is to be very careful when going to bars and restaurants to avoid possible exposures, and we are seeing a trend in our cases visiting these places.
“Our COVID-19 Compass is still at a high risk for the spread of COVID-19, which lists precautions to take as a community member or business owner.”
The 10 cases Sunday bring La Crosse County to 125 total cases, with 62 considered recovered and three currently hospitalized. The county has reported zero deaths because of the virus.
In all, there have been 7,755 total negative test results reported for La Crosse County by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services – up 67 from Saturday.
In Monroe County, two new cases were reported Sunday, for a total of 35 confirmed cases.
Both are contacts of a confirmed case — a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s, both with mild symptoms.
Monroe County has 17 active cases, 17 recoveries and one death.
Here’s the Sunday COVID-19 update for Wisconsin:
- Negative results: 397,366 (+8,967)
- Positive results: 22,758 (+240)
- Hospitalizations: 3,049 (+14) (13%)
- Total deaths: 692 (+1) (3%)
- Recovered: 16,558 (73% of all cases)
- Percent positive: 2.4
