La Crosse has 25 new COVID-19 cases, sets new daily record increase

“This list of establishments, together with information from the Coulee COVID-19 Compass, inform community residents of actions they can take to protect themselves from exposure to the virus. It is not a list of businesses who have done something wrong,” said Jen Rombalski, RN, MPH, Director of the La Crosse County Health Department. “The website includes locations where those who have a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 have been when they were in the period most likely to share the virus.”

The site includes locations categorized as low, medium and high risk; a measure determined based on the exposure risks, and the ability of the disease investigation team to identify and notify potential contacts. Locations will be included on the list for 14 days after the last known positive case was present. The page will be updated frequently as the information becomes available. Notification of high-risk locations will also be asked to complete a Risk Screening and Referral Form and will be updated on Facebook.

Establishments have been contacted before their appearance on this list and guidance is provided about reducing future risk to staff and customers.

COVID-19 cases continued to spike Friday in Monroe County with five new cases confirmed.