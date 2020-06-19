La Crosse has 25 new COVID-19 cases, sets new daily record increase

COVID-19 cases continue to rise rapidly in La Crosse County with 25 new cases recorded Friday by the La Crosse County Health Department.
The cases mark a record daily increase and bring the total number of lab-confirmed cases to 220, 96 of which are considered recovered. No one is hospitalized with the coronavirus and no one has died in La Crosse County.
There are 124 active cases in La Crosse County, and 8.6% of tests on La Crosse County residents came back positive Friday, compared to 2.4% overall.
The demographics of Friday’s new cases run the gamut from a teen girl to a man in his 70s. A full list is available at https://www.facebook.com/LaCrosseCountyHealthDepartment/.
The department announced that it will not be sharing symptom information with daily case counts at this time, as the team is focused on contact tracing and investigating new cases. It encouraged people to monitor the COVID-19 Compass at lacrossecounty.org for recommendations.
The increasing number of cases prompted the health department Friday to establish a dedicated page on the COVID-19 website, lacrossecounty.org/covid19, to notify the public of locations where risk of exposure to the virus has occurred.
“This list of establishments, together with information from the Coulee COVID-19 Compass, inform community residents of actions they can take to protect themselves from exposure to the virus. It is not a list of businesses who have done something wrong,” said Jen Rombalski, RN, MPH, Director of the La Crosse County Health Department. “The website includes locations where those who have a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 have been when they were in the period most likely to share the virus.”
The site includes locations categorized as low, medium and high risk; a measure determined based on the exposure risks, and the ability of the disease investigation team to identify and notify potential contacts. Locations will be included on the list for 14 days after the last known positive case was present. The page will be updated frequently as the information becomes available. Notification of high-risk locations will also be asked to complete a Risk Screening and Referral Form and will be updated on Facebook.
Establishments have been contacted before their appearance on this list and guidance is provided about reducing future risk to staff and customers.
COVID-19 cases continued to spike Friday in Monroe County with five new cases confirmed.
That makes a total of 45 confirmed cases in Monroe County, where there are 22 active cases, one current hospitalization, 21 recoveries and one death.
The latest patients — all infected as a result of community spread -- are:
- A man in his 20s with mild symptoms.
- Two women in their 20s with mild symptoms.
- A woman in her 30s with mild symptoms.
- A man in his 40s with moderate symptoms.
Numbers continue to rise statewide.
The state of Wisconsin has:
- Negative results: 444,751 (+10,838 from Thursday)
- Positive results: 24,154 (+278)
- Hospitalizations: 3177 (+17) (13%)
- Total deaths: 730 (+11) (3%)
- WI Recovered: 18,486 (77% of all cases)
- % Positive: 2.5%
La Crosse County Health Department raised the risk level in the area to "severe" this week, strongly encouraging people to wear masks and avoid public spaces unless it is absolutely essential.
The department asked people to limit outdoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer and avoid all indoor gatherings. It recommended businesses allow people to work from home and shift to limited-contact delivery.
It warned of possible exposure at several bars and restaurants, many of which announced Friday that they would be closing temporarily in the interest of public health.
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.