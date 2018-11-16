People who habitually flout city of La Crosse parking rules will need to address their outstanding fines starting Thursday with the implementation of an ordinance changed approved in July by the La Crosse Common Council.
The La Crosse Police Department is cracking down on the 618 habitual parking violators, defined as people who have five or more parking tickets more than 60 days old, putting immobilization devices called boots on the wheels of their vehicles found parked on city streets.
All together, the violators owe the city $345,555 in unpaid parking fines, including some people whose bill is in the thousands of dollars.
When people rack up more parking fines than they can pay, the parking utility directs them to the city attorney’s office, which gives them a payment plan. They then take their plan back to the parking utility to get it on record.
While the parking utility is not releasing names due to privacy laws, a list of license plates can be found on the city's website.
The police department is encouraging anyone on the list to contact the parking utility at 608-789-7295 to make arrangements to address overdue fines and get their vehicle removed from the list.
Should be a revenue stream to fund pothole repairs.
Agreed
Ha Ha .....pay now or way more later....dumb people
