La Crosse health care providers put focus on flu, not COVID-19

The coronavirus has been given a new official name — COVID-19 — from the World Health Organization, but despite the current identification of 15 cases in the United States, including one in Wisconsin, La Crosse County residents, and Americans in general, continue to be at minimal risk.
Those at risk for COVID-19 are people who have recently traveled to China or been in contact with someone with the virus, and there are processes in place to identify and monitor those at risk, said Jen Rombalski, director for the La Crosse County Health Department.
Influenza continues to be more of a concern locally and nationally, with 31 deaths statewide as of Thursday, and Gundersen Health System os seeing an increase in cases, though Mayo Clinic Health System experienced a recent decline.
Of those tested, Mayo Clinic Health System saw a 12% decrease in Influenza A cases from Jan. 31 through Feb. 7, from 33 to 29, and a 33% decrease in Influenza B, from 27 to 18, during the same period. In total the facility treated 86 people for Influenza A in January, up from 33 in December, and 127 people for Influenza B compared with 26 in December.
Gundersen Health System has seen influenza cases continue to remain high, with an increase in related hospitalizations in the past week. Gundersen reports Influenza B cases "continue to remain consistent this season, while Influenza A cases have been on the increase, especially over the past couple of weeks."
"We've seen about 60 percent Type A and 40 percent Type B, which is pretty consistent with state numbers," said Megan Meller, infection preventionist at Gundersen, who adds that numbers represent only cases that are lab confirmed and represent "only a snapshot at what is happening in the community."
As the season progresses, Gundersen does not test every patient with flu-like symptoms, as the test can be both expensive for patients and the recommended treatment remains the same. Meller says testing for influenza is still recommended for those who are hospitalized, younger than 2 or older than 65, pregnant women or those who are immunocompromised.
For flu prevention, experts continue to advise thorough hand washing, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, staying home when sick, and avoiding exposure to others who are ill.
Community members with questions about COVID-19 can submit them on the La Crosse County Health Department's Facebook page, where answers and updates will be posted regularly.