La Crosse health care providers put focus on flu, not COVID-19

The coronavirus has been given a new official name — COVID-19 — from the World Health Organization, but despite the current identification of 15 cases in the United States, including one in Wisconsin, La Crosse County residents, and Americans in general, continue to be at minimal risk.

Those at risk for COVID-19 are people who have recently traveled to China or been in contact with someone with the virus, and there are processes in place to identify and monitor those at risk, said Jen Rombalski, director for the La Crosse County Health Department.

Influenza continues to be more of a concern locally and nationally, with 31 deaths statewide as of Thursday, and Gundersen Health System os seeing an increase in cases, though Mayo Clinic Health System experienced a recent decline.

Of those tested, Mayo Clinic Health System saw a 12% decrease in Influenza A cases from Jan. 31 through Feb. 7, from 33 to 29, and a 33% decrease in Influenza B, from 27 to 18, during the same period. In total the facility treated 86 people for Influenza A in January, up from 33 in December, and 127 people for Influenza B compared with 26 in December.

