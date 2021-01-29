La Crosse Health Department issues mask advisory

An Assembly effort by Republicans to eliminate Gov. Tony Ever's statewide mask mandate has been postponed until at least next week, but the La Crosse County Health Department took early interventionary action Friday by issuing Health Advisory #2.

Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, said updating of the previous local Health Advisory had already been in the works for a couple weeks, and the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative has chosen to issue the second version to update business capacity guidelines from 25% to 50% and include masking rules.

The advisory will remain in place until removal "is appropriate to do so," Rombalski said during a Friday press briefing.

Under the advisory, masking is required in public settings, businesses, gyms, shared offices or enclosed spaces. In addition, any public or private events with over 250 attendees must submit a COVID-19 safety plan to covid19@lacrossecounty.org for approval by the Health Department.

Businesses may now operate at up to 50% capacity if masking, distancing and other recommended precautions are followed. Establishments are asked to monitor the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative’s guidance.