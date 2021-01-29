La Crosse Health Department issues mask advisory

An Assembly effort by Republicans to eliminate Gov. Tony Ever's statewide mask mandate has been postponed until at least next week, but the La Crosse County Health Department took early interventionary action Friday by issuing Health Advisory #2.
Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, said updating of the previous local Health Advisory had already been in the works for a couple weeks, and the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative has chosen to issue the second version to update business capacity guidelines from 25% to 50% and include masking rules.
The advisory will remain in place until removal "is appropriate to do so," Rombalski said during a Friday press briefing.
Under the advisory, masking is required in public settings, businesses, gyms, shared offices or enclosed spaces. In addition, any public or private events with over 250 attendees must submit a COVID-19 safety plan to covid19@lacrossecounty.org for approval by the Health Department.
Businesses may now operate at up to 50% capacity if masking, distancing and other recommended precautions are followed. Establishments are asked to monitor the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative’s guidance.
Police or other officials may report infractions to the Health Department, which will investigate and issue an individual order if necessary to the business or entity. If violations continue, the Health Department may take additional actions, including the potential of citations.
"(The advisory) is meant to say these behaviors and these actions are important (for preventing viral spread)," Rombalski says.
The Collaborative’s website, couleecovid19.org, has been updated to include additional data points about COVID-19’s prevalence in the community and more information on the coronavirus in relation to health care, public health, school and long-term care.
The site now also shows an overall strategy level, details on how the level is decided upon and a roadmap of what community guidance is likely to be provided based on the current strategy. Levels will be updated every two weeks or as needed.
As of Friday, the level was high, as determined by disease activity being in the red category (a seven-day rolling average of 27.2 new cases per 100,000 per day) and hospitalization utilization and capacity in green (5.5 new hospitalizations per day).
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.