ONALASKA — While reducing the number of pregnant women who are addicted to drugs is a complicated quest, efforts in La Crosse are finding some success in reaching the elusive goal of helping the women break the habit and maintain sobriety after childbirth, according to Dr. Charles Schauberger.
“It’s a fairly prominent problem in this community — much more than you might think,” Schauberger told members of the Heroin and Illicit Drug Task Force during a meeting in the Onalaska City Hall Thursday.
The dilemma is statewide, with statistics showing that the number of babies born with dependency on opioids or other addictive drugs — a condition called neonatal abstinence syndrome — quadrupling between 2006 and 1015, according to a Wisconsin Department of Health Services report issued in 2016.
Schauberger, an obstetrician/gynecologist at Gundersen Health System, outlined the findings of a high-risk pregnancy program for women with substance abuse disorders he has led since 2011.
The program, which has treated more than 200 women through 250 pregnancies since it began, averages 20 to 25 patients with with substance abuse disorders at a given time, Schauberger said.
In addition to opioids, including pain pills and heroin, the program treats patients who are addicted to methamphetamine, benzodiazepine and others, as well as chronic pain and psychiatric disorders, he said.
Although progress is being made against opioid abuse, increasing use of methamphetamine is a major concern, Schauberger said.
Schauberger’s team did a prevalence study with urine tests among 200 pregnant patients in 2012, finding that 13 percent were using drugs, he said. Broken down, 6.5 percent tested positive for just marijuana, while the other 6.5 percent exhibited signs of using prescription opioids, heroin, benzodiazepines and meth.
The program’s main goal is to improve outcomes for mothers and newborns, which includes minimizing prenatal risks and increasing participation in prenatal care; helping the moms maintain custody of their babies; continuing therapy after childbirth; and helping mothers transition to safe, stable lifestyles.
Schauberger, who said two-thirds of the patients in the program already are in treatment, said the care plan fosters early entry into the system, coordinated care and working with addiction clinics to maintain drug therapy and counseling.
The majority of patients refer themselves to the program, saying, “I need help and I’m pregnant and I’m scared,” Schauberger said.
Other referrals come while others come from addiction counselors, obstetricians or other medical personnel, jails, county health departments or tribes, according to Schauberger’s statistics.
Most patients enter the system early, which leads to better outcomes, he said.
“They say, ‘A little person is growing inside of me. Help me make better choices,’” he said.
Despite that plea, 70 percent continue to smoke, he said, adding, “We haven’t figured that out yet. Some are just so happy to quit heroin that they continue to smoke. It’s a distraction.”
Philosophies are shifting on protocols after childbirth, he said.
“There’s a movement in pediatrics not to separate babies from their parents,” he said.
In the past, babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome were taken to intensive care units, which might have a noisy atmosphere in which an infant might feel isolated, he said.
Keeping the babies with their moms, resting on their mothers’ chests, is easier on them, he said.
Schauberger cited the role of the GunderKids program, in which babies return for hospital visits 17 times during their first year, compared with seven for babies without addictions. That program, funded in part by the Gundersen Medical Foundation, enlists a medical team of a clinician, a nurse and a social worker to evaluate the baby’s health and development.
At the same time, it provides education about parenting, nurturing and child development for parents and other caregivers. The parents and caregivers also are contacted in person and by phone to address stresses associated with being new parents.
Statistically, the program has helped nearly 87 percent of the patients who used opioids remain in treatment for six months, and nearly 75 percent maintaining abstinence at 18 months, Schauberger said. Similarly, just over 87 percent still have custody of their babies at six months, and just over 76 percent at 18 months.
A task force member also mentioned Gerard House of Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare. That is an eight-bed residential facility for women who are pregnant or adjusting to parenting.
Staffed and supervised 24 hours a day, Gerard Hall is geared toward providing support and structure for residents with mental health and/or substance abuse disorders.
“I thank God for Gerard Hall,” Schauberger said. “The No. 1 need is to find places to live for these women.”
