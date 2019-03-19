Mary Belle Ahlstrom Smith of La Crosse was a college student at University of Wisconsin-Madison during World War II when she found out the then-La Crosse State College was starting a civilian pilot training program and taking one female trainee for every 10 male students.
Smith, the daughter of Judge Roy Victor Ahlstrom and his wife, Margaret, called home to make sure she’d be that one. With support from her father, Ahlstrom was able to get her private pilot license and log more than 75 hours, earning an invitation to the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots, called WASPs.
La Crosse historian Frederick Beseler will share the story of the Smith and her fellow female aviators next week during a presentation entitled “The Winged Women of World War II” 10 a.m. March 27 at the Onalaska Public Library.
“It’s part of the World War II story, the greatest generation, I guess, and it shouldn’t be forgotten,” Beseler said.
The program started after Pearl Harbor, when the male pilots were being shipped overseas for combat, but there was still noncombat flying that needed to be done. That’s where the WASPs came in. The 1,074 WASPs who graduated from the program ferried every kind of military plane from factories to air bases, plus served as flight test pilots and flight instructors, among other duties.
While it wasn’t combat, it wasn’t exactly safe, Beseler said.
“Flying military airplanes is a good way to get hurt or get killed. Never mind being in combat, a lot of these airplanes are very unforgiving of any mistakes or poor flying technique,” Beseler said.
They even flew some aircraft that the combat pilots deemed too dangerous — that is, until those male pilots saw women in the cockpit.
The female pilots were often overlooked or looked down on, from the time when they started their training at Avenger Field in Sweetwater, Texas.
“When they got there for training, the only flight coveralls they had were for the men,” Beseler said.
The suits, made for men nearly 6 feet tall, didn’t exactly fit the WASPs.
“At various times after training, a lot of the male pilots resented the female pilots,” Beseler said.
There are documented instances of sabotage, like men pouring sugar into gas tanks when the WASPs were getting ready for test flights.
The rough treatment didn’t stop with training, or even with the end of World War II. Even though 38 pilots died while serving, they were considered civilians and not allowed flags for their coffins.
“Their family was not given any money to have them shipped home, so a lot of times their WASP classmates down at the training base would take up a collection, so they could get them sent home. It was kind of a bad deal,” Beseler said.
The WASPs were disbanded in 1944. While some were able to be flight instructors, they largely ended up grounded.
“There are few WASP surviving today, but as I often tell folks, I'd fly with any of them yet today — anytime, anywhere,” Beseler said.
The WASPs were formally recognized as veterans in 1977 and were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2010.
Beseler was invited to the Onalaska library by branch manager Sherri Sinniger, who has known him for 20 years.
“Knowing him and seeing him do other venues, I can tell he’s a knowledgeable, friendly and a really welcoming speaker,” Sinniger said.
"The Winged Women of World War II" is part of an ongoing program in Onalaska called “Senior Moments,” funded by the Sias Trust. While the library does a lot for children, Sinniger didn’t want people 55 and over to be overlooked, she said.
“We just wanted to make sure that somehow we’re serving the senior population,” Sinniger said.
The program has been popular, especially when it comes to historical presentations.
“We really had a really good turnout and reaction to this, but there’s always room for more,” Sinniger said.
