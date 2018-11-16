The annual Holiday Fair at the La Crosse Center — billed as the largest craft fair in the Coulee Region — is drawing hundreds of people this weekend searching for Christmas gifts small and large, inexpensive and pricey, traditional and avant-garde — and the shoppers are smiling as they leave.
It also seems like almost everybody stops to buy a bag of kettle corn from Otte’s Kettle Corn, being popped outside and sold inside.
The 55th annual fair, which opened Thursday in the South Hall and continues until 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Santa also is roaming the hall and is available for photos until 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, as well as 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Kids also might want to keep an eye peeled for Rudolph, who also is on the loose. Admission is $2; free for ages 12 and under, with an adult.
The fair features an astounding 129 booths — although just 128 if you don’t count the La Crosse Center info booth, also the site to pick up the hourly door prizes and lost and found items. The full list of booths is on the La Crosse Center website.
One of the more novel booths is that of the Spark Plug Guy, Dick Cooley of West Bend, Wis. Cooley is hawking metal sculptures of all shapes and sizes — each one incorporating one or more spark plugs as people or other features.
Nothing is beyond Cooley’s touch, such as the toaster he turned into a likeness of an Airstream camper (a little imagination helps); a combine in which he used kitchen three kitchen beaters for the sweepers; a boat fashioned from an upside-down iron, with a spark plug man fishing; motorcycles with riders, and cars with drivers, among other things.
Gary Harbo of Eagan, Minn., holds court at his booth, where he sells a variety of children’s books he has written. He’s ready and willing to sign the books, as well as explain his tutorial book to teach children how to do cartoons.
Harbo, who says he has taught 300,000 children over a 28-year span, has made presentation at Coulee Region schools, including Irving Pertzsch Elementary in Onalaska and West Salem Elementary.
Judy and Bill Swanson sell some pretty creative crafts at their “Special Touch” booth, including little toboggans of varying lengths with snowmen (and snowomen and snowkids) and little dogs to put on the sleds.
The setup allows buyers to put together toboggan crews and personalize them to match their families, kind of like those family decals on some car windows. (None, however, say, “My C student can beat the snot out of your A student,” like some irreverent bumper stickers.)
The Swansons, of Little Falls, Minn., also offer ornaments and trees, as well as painted and lighted glass blocks and other decorations.
“We love this show,” Bill said, adding that the La Crosse fair is one of just six they attend each year. “We’ve been coming to La Crosse for more than 25 years.”
