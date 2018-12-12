This year has been a bit of a whirlwind for the La Crosse Human Rights Commission, but the group is well on its way to rebuilding the city-sponsored watchdog committee, setting a pair of strategic planning sessions Monday to give themselves a framework to look out for La Crosse’s minorities.
“It’s been a wild year, but it’s good that we’re getting these meetings done,” said council member Justice Weaver, who chairs the commission, after the meeting.
The commission was plagued with turmoil early this year when four members resigned together in February, citing frustrations with city officials over the role of the Human Rights Commission and the city’s handling of housing discrimination complaints against the city’s Housing Authority.
“It’s hard to rebuild a whole commission in such a short time and get it functioning in such a short time, but the new commissioners are really committed and they’re experienced in a lot of fields around the city,” Weaver said.
The members plan to build a strategic plan outlining what they hope to accomplish when it comes to addressing discrimination in housing, as well as other issues faced by minorities in the La Crosse community.
Commissioner Julia McDermid, of the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness, stressed during the meeting that it was important that the commission develops real, positive action goals that they can accomplish, and a timeline to do so.
Commissioners Jonathan Mave-Cates and Nese Nasif agreed, with Mave-Cates saying the group needed to start moving forward.
“We need establish some hard facts. We need to focus on the city. We need to do something,” Mave-Cates said.
Nasif added that the commission should take the time to review its internal organization and priorities as well.
The group will meet three times in January to get its plan started. While the group is reviewing the work of the previous commission, members decided to start fresh as a group.
“We’re going to be coming at it our own way about what we want to accomplish. We’re going to be determining what we can and can’t do,” Weaver said.
While the overall strategic plan isn’t yet in place, the commission is working with the city’s legal department to amend the ordinance that lays out its complaint process, specifically for those involving the La Crosse Housing Authority.
The group was singled out because it’s the local arm of a federal program. The Housing Authority is governed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, rather than the city.
“It can be seen as a conflict of interest if we take ... a discrimination thing that’s against the city, when we’re the city, so we’re recommending sending those to HUD,” Weaver said.
However, that doesn’t mean they’ll be doing nothing about complaints about the Housing Authority. Figuring out a way to address those complaints, including recommending improvements to customer service or trauma-informed care protocols if necessary, is a priority, McDermid said during the meeting.
“I see our domain as being around discrimination, but it’s also about how we treat people,” she said.
The group will also discuss ways to help people filing complaints navigate the system.
“A lot of people can get kind of intimidated by sending it to HUD and everything. We’re trying to help that process go better for them so that it’s more clear and so we’re not just throwing it out. We’re doing something about it that’ll actually help,” Weaver said.
The ordinance lays out the process for all complaints, explaining where and how they are filed, as well as what options the city has to respond.
“We want to make sure we get those to the right track so people don’t think we’re wasting their time,” Weaver said.
People already need to go through the commission and wait for them to meet, so the members are looking at ways to get everything after that to be as expedient and accessible as possible, he said.
Exactly what that looks like will be determined through the strategic planning process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.