Jason Witt has made a notable impact on the wellbeing of local families since taking the role of La Crosse County Human Services Director eight years ago.
Last month, his commitment and compassion gained statewide recognition at the Wisconsin Counties Association annual conference, where he received the 2019 Friend in County Government award for outstanding service benefitting the entire state.
“Jason’s dedication to the children and families in our state touched by the opioid and meth epidemic is unparalleled," said WCA executive director Mark O’Connell. "He has had a profound impact on efforts to secure more funding for county human services and help some of our state’s most vulnerable citizens.”
Witt was presented with the award Sept. 23 in Sauk County in front of nearly 1,000 county officials.
"I was surprised, but it was very fulfilling to see the the work many of us have put in over the past few years recognized," Witt says.
The La Crosse native, who previously worked as deputy director of human services in Rock County, Wis., was selected for the award for his leadership on the Wisconsin County Human Services Association committee on the child- welfare crisis and his work in securing a 36 percent increase in state budget funding for child protective services.
Witt discussed the campaign during appearances on WisconsinEye’s “Newsmakers” and Wisconsin Public Television’s “Here and Now.”
Additionally, in 2016 Witt helped introduce the System of Care in La Crosse, a multi-agency collaboration that holds juveniles accountable for offenses such as stealing or fighting, by connecting them with services rather than arresting them.
Witt was previously honored in 2011 as a "Champion for Change" by the MacArthur Foundation-supported Models for Change juvenile justice systems reform initiative for his work in Rock County from 2003 to 2011.
After accepting the human services director position in La Crosse County, Witt immediately began looking into the high number of youth in outside placements.
In February 2019, 7,859 children were in out-of-home care statewide, including 161 in La Crosse. From 2011 to 2016, the number of youth removed from their home due to caretaker or parent drug abuse increased almost 120 percent, from 577 statewide to 1,261.
"The opioid and meth epidemics were receiving a lot of attention, but what was not really being discussed was the impact on children and how overwhelming it is for CPS (child protective services)...the worker caseloads are unmanageable," Witt says. "When we have a child-welfare system that's overwhelmed, we don't have enough foster homes, we sometimes we have to separate children and that's heart wrenching."
La Crosse County last spring had 69 foster home placements available, 39 short of what was needed.
In fiscal 2016, counties paid 1,634 percent more than expected to the state for CPS services, and Witt was part of the WCA's push to increase statewide funding for CPS by $30 million, attending Rep. Steve Doyle's meeting with Gov. Tony Evers to make the case.
"This will really throw a lifeline and give a boost to CPS funding statewide," Witt says. "The additional dollars are really going to help with continued out-of-home care costs and supporting our (social and case) workers on the front line of this."
Witt notes that, "Traditionally with child protection you think of parents hurting their children on purpose" but the drug crisis adds another facet.
"What we're really looking to do is stabilize families before things get out of control," Witt says.
Witt's obligation to the wellbeing of families extends beyond the city of La Crosse, leading a shift in mentality from what will benefit La Crosse County to what will benefit counties throughout the state.
"County Human Services as a whole have been challenged," Witt says. "Sometimes when it comes to funding allocations, counties can get pitted against each other. It is in the best interest of our counties to work together."
It is this judicious approach that makes Witt "the true definition of a Friend in County Government," O'Connell says.
“Jason is an influencer," O'Connell said. "...We are incredibly proud to present him with this award."
