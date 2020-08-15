La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network marks Eid al-Adha by helping WAFER feed families in need

In honor of Eid al-Adha, a Muslim holiday recognizing community and sacrifice, the La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network is helping neighbors secure good nutrition in a time of economic hardship.
The La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network, a grassroots organization promoting tolerance, freedom and peace, donated $1,500 to WAFER food pantry earlier this month, hoping to assist families struggling to put food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has left many furloughed or forced to leave their jobs to take care of their children as day cares and schools closed.
LISSN, which strives to impart education and understanding of the Muslim community to minimize prejudice, bullying and hate crimes, was founded in 2016 and is comprised of about 25 members of many faiths.
The group usually holds a community event celebrating Ramadan and the holy holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, and while the 2020 gathering was cancelled due to the pandemic, the group felt strongly about imparting a sense of togetherness, albeit in a socially distanced fashion, and reallocated the funding for the event to WAFER.
Eid al-Fitr fell in May this year, so LISSN made the donation in tandem with Eid al-Adha, which concluded two weeks ago in the U.S. and traditionally involves the sacrificing of an animal or purchasing meat and sharing it with those who cannot afford it.
"When we found out (the event) would not be feasible or possible this year, we thought, 'Why don't we share food with people who are suffering this year?'" says LISSN member Wahhab Khandker. "On this holiday, no one will go hungry."
WAFER, Khandker says, has a mission much like that of LISSN: practicing kindness, compassion and helping others, and LISSN member Daoud Jandal says, "This is our community, these are our people, this is our home. It was a no-brainer to donate to the people here."
Franciscan Sister and LISSN member Sr. Laura Nettles says while there is a often coverage of philanthropy by area churches and entities, "We don't focus a lot on the giving of our Muslim brothers and sisters. Our Muslim community is incredibly generous and one of the hallmarks of Islam is to give. (Sharing about the donation) helps combat the anti-Muslim rhetoric that is out there."
The local Muslim community is small -- Khandker estimates about 75 individuals -- but they are profound contributors, working as physicians, educators, engineers and business owners, Nettles says.
Khandar, himself a retired UW-La Crosse professor, has lived in the La Crosse area for nearly four decades, and his children and grandchildren were born and raised here.
It is crucial for residents to connect with people outside their faiths to gain an understanding and build a connection, Khandar says, reiterating the Muslims, or those of any ethnic group, should not be feared due to their skin color, religion or culture.
"We feel the same pain everyone is feeling. We have the same aspirations," Khandar says.
There is an abundance of misconceptions surrounding the Muslim faith, Nettles says, and as a way to help familiarize La Crosse's youngest community members with Muslim customs, LISSN has also been distributing books centered on Muslim individuals to area schools.
"They might tell about Muslim faith traditions, or show a girl in a hijab to help normalize (the culture)," Nettles says.
Diana DiazGranados of LISSN says group members have also been lending their voices in support of the Black lives movement, noting, "Anti-Muslim discrimination is rooted in white supremacy. We are very much aligned and in support of Black Lives Matter."
Jandal believes the passionate response to recent incidents of racially motivated violence, and the actions being taken to halt systemic racism, will have a profound impact on people of every race.
"This is an amazing movement not just for the Black community but for all communities and ethnicities," Jandal says. "I encourage it to stay peaceful and grow and prosper. We want our child to grow up feeling like they belong."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
