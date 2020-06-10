La Crosse Interstate Fair cancels for 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse Interstate Fair has been canceled for 2020 because of COVID-19 precautions.

The La Crosse County Agricultural Society announced the decision Tuesday, joining many fairs across the state.

The fair had been scheduled for July 15-19 at the fairgrounds in West Salem.

“While we strive to provide an event that is educational, entertaining and fun for all families, we must keep in mind the safety of our exhibitors, volunteers, guests and all individuals that make the fair a memorable annual summer event,” fair organizers announced.

The fair provides opportunities for 4-H, FFA and other youth, as well as vendors.

“We do understand the enormousness disappointment that the youth may be experiencing. However, the safety of all involved is our highest priority under the circumstances,” organizers said.

Organizers announced that any youth exhibitor enrolled in a 2020 project who would exceed the age limit for the 2021 fair will be eligible for next year only.

The 130th La Crosse Interstate Fair is scheduled for July 14-18, 2021.