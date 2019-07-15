The La Crosse Interstate Fair begins at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, sponsored by the La Crosse County Agricultural Society.
The 129th annual celebration of 4-H and local attractions will run through the evening of Sunday, July 21. The West Salem fairgrounds is located on County Road M, just north of Highway 16, and run through the evening of Sunday, July 21.
The official opening and Family Fun Day will begin at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday with the introduction of 2019 Fairest of the Fair, Kaitlyn Opland, followed by the visiting Fair Royalty introductions at 5 p.m.
This free admission, free parking event will feature new events like the Antique Tool, Machinery and Tractor exhibits alongside the classic exhibitions.
Each of the five days will see judging events on rabbits, dairy animals, swine, poultry and horses, as well as flower and house-plant exhibits, craft shows, and natural, mechanical and social science exhibits.
Special entertainment will feature music-maker and storyteller Mr. Pickles’ “Jarful of FUN,” the interactive comedy magic of Isaiah Foster, strolling ventriloquists-with-Dairy-Flare Moo Mania and the artistic delights of Balloons by Kevin on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
The high-energy country and classic rock stylings of the Mason Peters Band will be featured Friday night, and La Crosse’s Burnin’ Whiskey Band will perform Saturday night.
Don’t miss the 4-H Mounted Drill Team performances on each day, as well as pony rides and Friday night Horse Pull.
Special ride promotions are also available for Mr. Ed’s Magical Midway, opening at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets go on sale at noon and cost just $2 per ride, or buy a $20 wristband good for all rides except the bumper cars and Gravity Storm from 1 to 5 p.m.
Volunteers and participants in the exhibitions and Junior Amateur Talent Competition are invited to visit http://lacrosseinterstatefair.com/">http://lacrosseinterstatefair.com for opportunities and entry sheets. Entries for the exhibition judgings can be submitted on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. or on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon, and all entries must be in place by noon Wednesday to qualify.
Attendees are asked, for the safety of all fairgoers, to refrain from bringing pets to the fairgrounds unless they are exhibit animals or deemed medically necessary. For more information visit http://lacrosseinterstatefair.com or call 608-786-1616.
