La Crosse Interstate Fair returns July 14-18

Marla Stello says the La Crosse Interstate Fair that people remember from 2019 is the one they'll see again in 2021.
"We had to dust off the tasks from two years ago, but it's still same," said Stello, fair coordinator for the La Crosse County Agricultural Society.
After an one-year absence in 2020 due to COVID-19, La Crosse County will resume the annual celebration of its agricultural heritage July 14-18 at the fairgrounds in West Salem. Stello said the fair is following COVID-19 protocols recommended by the county and has set up additional wash stations. However, she said the precautions won't interfere with the trappings of a traditional fair.
"We're looking at the same kind of offerings we've had in the past," Stello said. "We have all the right protocols in place."
Stello said the heart of the fair is the exhibits. She said the number of exhibitors is down from 2019 due to fewer 4-H members but added that youngsters and adults have still submitted around 10,000 entries.
"A highlight is always the youth exhibits that show off all their hard work," she said.
On the entertainment side, Farmer Tom Walsh will present his "Life on the Farm" show, featuring humorous songs and stories that chronicle the country lifestyle. Walsh is scheduled to perform every day Thursday through Sunday.
Stello said Walsh offers a good combination of agriculture and entertainment.
"Fairs are agriculture-based, and we wanted to get agriculture into the fair as much as we can," she said.
Other features include a magic act, horse pull, children's scavenger hunt, Coulee Region Steel Drum Band, kids pedal pull and Super Farmer Olympics.
The carnival midway is back with the rides closed each day from 5 to 6 p.m. for COVID-19 cleaning.
A major feature of the fair is the La Crosse Speedway, which operates its track at the fairgrounds. Street drag racers compete on Friday followed by CWRA Late Model racing Saturday. Stello said the fair and the auto races feed off each other and help drive attendance for both.
"After the races are over, (fans) can come over and enjoy the rides and enjoy the food," she said. "We have a good partnership."
Stello said the fair is a place where the family can go for reasonably priced fun. She said the lack of gate fee "is a real saver for the family right there."
"We're a free fair — free admission, free parking," she said. "It's a real educational, community and family event."