La Crosse Interstate Fair returns July 14-18

Marla Stello says the La Crosse Interstate Fair that people remember from 2019 is the one they'll see again in 2021.

"We had to dust off the tasks from two years ago, but it's still same," said Stello, fair coordinator for the La Crosse County Agricultural Society.

After an one-year absence in 2020 due to COVID-19, La Crosse County will resume the annual celebration of its agricultural heritage July 14-18 at the fairgrounds in West Salem. Stello said the fair is following COVID-19 protocols recommended by the county and has set up additional wash stations. However, she said the precautions won't interfere with the trappings of a traditional fair.

"We're looking at the same kind of offerings we've had in the past," Stello said. "We have all the right protocols in place."

Stello said the heart of the fair is the exhibits. She said the number of exhibitors is down from 2019 due to fewer 4-H members but added that youngsters and adults have still submitted around 10,000 entries.

"A highlight is always the youth exhibits that show off all their hard work," she said.